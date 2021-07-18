A notification issued by the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app
The 10 areas of Yorkshire with the most 'pings' on the NHS app in the last week

Downing Street has insisted the NHS coronavirus app is working as it was “designed”, and rejected mounting calls to act to prevent a surge in workers and medics being forced into self-isolation over coronavirus contacts.Downing Street has insisted the NHS coronavirus app is working as it was “designed”.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:14 am

No 10 also rejected mounting calls to act to prevent a surge in workers and medics being forced into self-isolation over coronavirus contacts. But how many people in your area have been 'pinged' recently? See if your hometown is in the top 10 areas.

1. Leeds

Leeds has the highest number of people 'pinged' in the country. In the seven days to July 7, 9,465 people had notifications instructing them to isolate.

2. Sheffield

Sheffield also had thousands of people pinged, with 6,757 getting a notification.

3. York

York had 3,689 people pinged in the seven days to July 7, up by 108 compared to the previous week

4. Wakefield

Wakefield is fourth on the Yorkshire list, with 3,466 up to July 7, up by more than a 1,000 compared to the week before.

