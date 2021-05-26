Figures released by NHS England show six deaths were recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, May 25 - with one death in hospitals across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some 8874 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were two such deaths in England.

A total of 52,114,143 Covid-19 vaccinations have now taken place in England between December 8 and May 25, according to NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 484,551 on the previous day.

NHS England said 32,079,373 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 157,084 on the previous day, while 20,034,770 were a second dose, an increase of 327,467.

Covid deaths in Yorkshire and the Humber

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: 1

