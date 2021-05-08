Two further coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Yorkshire hospitals

Figures released by NHS England show 13 deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday, May 7.

The deaths were recorded between October 14, 2020 and May 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show one death of this type in England.

Deaths have been recorded at the following hospitals in Yorkshire:

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust - 1