Some UK areas saw deaths rise by as much as 70 per cent in December compared to pre-pandemic levels, new analysis has revealed.

Hambleton was in the top three areas across the UK, recording 133 deaths in December, which was 70.1 per cent higher than the previous five year average of 78.2

Almost 9,000 extra people died during the month compared to the average between 2015-2019, with thousands of those due to non-Covid reasons.

That is according to analysis of official deaths registered data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), National Records Scotland (NRS) and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

It is unclear what is driving the higher mortality - the ONS says it is currently investigating the trend.

England saw the highest number of excess deaths in December, with 7,346 (17.5 per cent) more than average, with the East of England and West Midlands regions bearing the brunt.

Deaths in these two regions were 21.1 per cent and 20.9 per cent higher than normal levels respectively.

Across 2021 as a whole, 62,130 extra deaths were recorded across the UK.

But how was your area of Yorkshire affected?

1. Barnsley Barnsley recorded 270 deaths in December which was 19.9 per cent more than the previous five year average of 225.2 Photo Sales

2. Bradford Bradford recorded 406 deaths in December which was 2.7 per cent more than the previous five year average of 395.4 Photo Sales

3. Calderdale Calderdale recorded 187 deaths in December which was 14.7 per cent more than the previous five year average of 163 Photo Sales

4. Craven Craven recorded 55 deaths in December which was 9.5 per cent less than the previous five year average of 60.8 Photo Sales