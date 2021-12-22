Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before. Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded. Here's the rest of the data for across Yorkshire.
Bradford has had 1,821 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 335.9 per 100,000 people.
Barnsley has had 922 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 371.7 per 100,000 people.
Calderdale has had 776 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 367 per 100,000 people.
Craven has had 309 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 538.9 per 100,000 people.
Doncaster has had 1,385 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 442.8 per 100,000 people.
East Riding has had 1,749 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 509.6 per 100,000 people.
Hambleton has had 407 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 442.7 per 100,000 people.
Harrogate has had 789 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 488.4 per 100,000 people.
Hull has had 1,386 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 534.9 per 100,000 people.
Kirklees has had 1,597 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 361.9 per 100,000 people.
Leeds has had 4,461 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 558.5 per 100,000 people.
Richmondshire has had 225 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 418.7 per 100,000 people.
Rotherham has had 1,367 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 515.9 per 100,000 people.
Ryedale has had 249 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 447.6 per 100,000 people.
Scarborough has had 281 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 258.4 per 100,000 people.
Selby has had 530 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 578 per 100,000 people.
Sheffield has had 3,217 new cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 546 per 100,000 people.
Wakefield has had 1,410 cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 401 per 100,000 people.
York has had 1,281 cases in the last week, up to December 16. It means it now has a rate of 607.1 per 100,000 people.