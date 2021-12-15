The target for the Covid-19 booster drive has been brought forward by one month

On Sunday night (December 12), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the deadline for offering a booster jab to every adult in the country would be brought forward by a month.

This means that every adult in the country should have been offered a booster jab by the end of December - rather than the previous target of the end of January - in light of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. But what happens if you’ve recently recovered from Covid-19? Do you need to wait to get the booster - and how long for?

How long do I need to wait to have my booster jab after having Covid-19?

If you have recently recovered from Covid-19, you will still need to get the booster.

However, official government guidance states you should wait to get the booster until at least four weeks has passed since your Covid-19 infection.

If you currently have Covid-19, you should continue to isolate as advised by the NHS.

Why do I need to wait to get my booster after testing positive for Covid-19?

A spokesperson from the UK Health Security Agency told The Yorkshire Post that there are a few reasons people who have had Covid-19 should wait for at least four weeks before getting the jab.

”When someone catches COVID-19, they are at risk of becoming increasingly unwell for up to two weeks after infection,” they explained.

“It is important these symptoms due to COVID-19 infection are not confused with having been caused by the vaccine, which is why vaccination is delayed post-infection.”

Furthermore, the precautionary 28-day interval between Covid-19 and the booster vaccine is also designed to ensure people are no longer likely to be acutely unwell from their infection when they take up the jab.