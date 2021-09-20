York vaccination centre installs e-scooters as part of city's environmental transport drive

York has been taking part in a Department for Transport (DfT) pilot scheme for the e-scooters since last autumn, with hundreds available to hire for travel around the city. Photo: Nimbuscare

York has been taking part in a Department for Transport (DfT) pilot scheme for the e-scooters since last autumn, with hundreds available to hire for travel around the city.

Some 300 journeys on e-scooter have already been made to the mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar, organisers at the site have said.

The e-scooters which are run by TIER Mobility, cost £1 to hire with a further charge of 15p a minute

A bay hosting up to 10 e-scooters has been built at the site, which has seen more than 350,000 people receive their vaccinations since it opened in January.

Madeline Ruff, Chief Executive Officer for Nimbuscare, said: “It’s great to see our staff and volunteers embracing this sort of low-cost, sustainable transport to get around the city.

“We wanted to make it easier for them, as well as members of the public, to travel to the York Vaccination Centre by e-scooter, particularly now that anyone over the age of 18 is able to walk-in to the Vaccination Centre at any time between 8am and 8pm daily to have their Covid-19 vaccination, but also as we continue to expand and develop the range of healthcare services that we offer from the Askham Bar site.”

Nimbuscare last week revealed ambitious plans to expand the services offered at the vaccination centre to cover other healthcare needs including checks for dementia, kidney disease and diabetes.

Jessica Hall, city manager at TIER, said: “We’re very happy to be able to offer York residents a convenient and sustainable way of getting to and from the Vaccination Centre.