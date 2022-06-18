Yorkshire and North East sees 30 per cent rise in Covid hospitalisations

Every region of England is now seeing increasing numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, official figures show.

A total of 1.4m people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 43 per cent from 989,800 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Total infections are now back at levels last seen at the start of May, but remain well below the record 4.9m at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.

Covid cases are rising in England

The steepest rise was seen in the North West, where 741 people were admitted in the week to June 14, up 55 per cent from the previous week.

The North West also has the highest rate of hospitalisations, at 10.5 per 100,000 people.

Overall, in the North East and Yorkshire there has been a 30 per cent increase in new admissions in the week ending June 14, compared to the week before.

Up until June 7 there had been 592 patients admitted to hospitals across the region with Covid compared to 770 for the week ending June 14.

The regional trust with the highest increase in admissions was Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. There were three Covid hospitalisations in the week up to June 5 and 20 up to June 12 making for a 567 per cent increase.

The Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has an increase of 150 per cent with 10 people hospitalised last week compared to four the week previous.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust saw cases double in a week as 33 people were admitted up to June 12 and 15 up to June 5.

Sheffield Children’s Hospitals Trust had recorded no new cases compared to three for the week ending June 5, while Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust all saw cases dropping.

Bradford District Care Foundation Trust, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and South West Yorkshire Partnership Trust have not recorded any cases this month.

Most cases in the UK are still caused by the Omicron BA.2 variant, originally dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows.

But health chiefs are monitoring the impact of the variants Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5, which were designated variants of concern in the UK on May 20.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UKHSA, said: “After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.

“It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions but we are monitoring data closely and assessing the possible impact of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“As we enter summer, it’s still important to remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. If you’re not yet up to date with your jabs please come forward now – it’s not too late to get protected.