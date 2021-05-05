Yorkshire barbershop fined six times totalling £9,000 for opening during lockdown

Q Gentlemen’s Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road has been served six fixed penalty notices

City of York Council confirmed that Q Gentlemen’s Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road has been served six fixed penalty notices following their investigations.

Q Gentlemen’s Barbers has been approached for a comment and to ask if the fines will be appealed.

Anthony Dean, from the council’s public protection team, said he is aware of complaints about the business.

Mr Dean said: “Following investigations six fixed penalty notices have been served, with a total value of £9,000. These notices all relate to the business operating during lockdown when they were prohibited under the coronavirus regulations.”He has urged any customers of the business to share their experiences with the council if they have concerns.

He added: “We are aware of the complaints and as with any issues reported we share concerns about compliance with the law. We want to ensure every business is taking the appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the virus and keep customers and staff safe. We are working to address these issues.”

A resident who asked not to be named said they had first contacted the council about the business in December 2020.

They said: “Look at the devastating impact that Covid has had on people, and still continues to have and the requirement for us as a community to safeguard those more vulnerable.”

Q Barbers were contacted by phone, text, Facebook and Instagram but has not yet responded.