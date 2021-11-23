Yorkshire region reaches two million Covid-19 booster jab milestone

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire.

The milestone has been reached just over nine weeks since the launch of the booster programme, with more than 116,000 booster doses administered over the past weekend alone in the region.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire, welcomed the region’s latest booster vaccinations milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we head towards winter it’s really encouraging to see people responding to the NHS call to get their life-saving booster which provides important protection against the virus,” she said.

“Reaching the two million milestone in our region just over nine weeks since the launch of the vaccine booster programme is also testament to the commitment and hard work of everyone involved in delivering the vaccination programme, and I thank them for their efforts.

"We can see infection rates coming down again quickly in the age groups that have had their boosters.”

The NHS launched its Covid-19 booster programme in mid-September, since when more than 12 million additional doses of the life-saving vaccine have been delivered nationally to eligible groups.

The achievement of the two million milestone in this region comes as the NHS invites people - who had their second dose more than five months ago - for their booster, allowing them to book in advance of becoming eligible.

People need to have had their second dose of vaccine at least six months before they receive their booster to ensure they get the maximum protection.

People can book an appointment using the NHS National Booking Service as soon as they are eligible. Those eligible are:

*all adults aged 40 years or over,

*frontline health and social care workers,

*all those aged 16 to 39 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers,

*adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Also, those living in residential care homes for older adults are being visited by primary care services for their booster jab.

To make a booking, call 119, or use the NHS online vaccine walk-in finder to find a site that requires no appointment.

In some areas, people will be invited by their GP to receive their booster vaccination, where this is the most local service.