There have been zero Covid deaths recorded in England, according to the latest NHS figures.

Figures released by NHS England show zero were recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, June 6.

This comes after the announcement of two deaths the day previously with one recorded in United Lincolnshire Hospitals while East Lancashire also recorded one.

And nine deaths took place up to 4pm on Friday June 4 - including three in the Midlands, at Nottingham, Leicester and Walsall hospitals.

There have been zero Covid-19 daily deaths recorded in Yorkshire hospitals.

Some 8884 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were no such deaths in England.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 5,683 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

A total of 68,381,870 Covid-19 vaccinations have now taken place in the UK up to June 6 with 40,460,576 first doses - a rise of 127,345 on the previous day.

Some 27,921,294 were second doses, an increase of 259,941.

