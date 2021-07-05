Figures released by NHS England show one death was recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, July 4 - at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

While there were no deaths across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some 8910 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

There has been one Covid death recorded in England, according to the latest NHS figures. Photo credit: PA

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were no such deaths in England.

The latest Government figures show that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been an additional 24,248 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK - up 66 per cent in the past week.

However, a further 15 people were recorded to have died within 28 days of testing positive, official figures stated on Sunday, in aN indication that vaccines are guarding against coronavirus-related deaths, with mortality down 1.6 per cent in the past seven days.

The Prime Minister is due to confirm plans for lifting all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England today (July 5) for the final stage of the lockdown roadmap.

The country looks on track to see the final raft of measures removed as planned on 19 July as freedoms are restored.

Boris Johnson is expected to tell the public that the country must “begin to live with this virus” and it will be left to their own “judgement” to manage the Covid-19 risk from the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ onwards.

