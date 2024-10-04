A Yorkshire councillor who was badly injured when a car hit a crowd of people has spoken about her experiences in making a plea for better mental health in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Alison Norris suffered a broken knee when a car ploughed into a group of people in College Close, Burngreave on December 27, killing Chris Marriott and injuring four others. Both Mr Marriott and Coun Norris, an off-duty midwife, were trying to help a woman who was lying unconscious.

Coun Norris spoke on Wednesday (October 2) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council in support of a motion on mental health in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There’s 90,000 of us estimated across Sheffield suffering with anxiety and depression and 75 per cent of those people don’t even access care at all, so I really welcome Sheffield’s All Age Mental Health and Wellbeing plan which aims to deliver the right care at the right time near to home.”

Coun Alison Norris, who was badly injured when a car drove into a group of people in the street, killing another person. Picture: Sheffield Labour

Coun Norris said it involves a working partnership with the voluntary and community sector and has been co-designed by people with experience of mental ill health.

She said that prevention is key, adding: “Where we deliver our services better, we also deliver the foundation of good mental health.

“There’s been comments about our housing service – I am proud to be part of improvements in our repairs service, I’m proud to be part of a council that’s properly committed to buying and building the huge number of new homes we need and a government. Actually, that delivers that across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “My own experience of going back to work is I got loads of support about my leg – nobody knew what to do about trauma. I’m glad that Sheffield City Council is ahead on that and that there is a downloadable wellbeing plan on our mental health at work website [Workplace Wellbeing] and I recommend you download it and fill it in.

Chris Marriott, who was killed as he helped an injured woman in Sheffield, “would never turn away from anyone in need.”

“I know as councillors we’re under pressure – we’ve been talking about some of the atrocities internationally, we know we get abuse, we’ve talked about Debate Not Hate.”

Coun Norris also paid tribute to Coun Craig Gamble Pugh, who was due to present the motion but is ill, for his frontline mental health work with young people.

The motion highlighted World Mental Health Day next Thursday, October 10, which this year will focus on the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It spoke of how mental health issues in the workplace can affect wellbeing and morale, stressing the need to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and create cultures where all workers can thrive.

It applauded “the nurses, mental health support workers, volunteers, self-help and VCF [voluntary, community and faith] groups working in this field across the city” and said that trade union representatives have a vital role in addressing issues around mental good health at work.

It also welcomed “legislative changes to end fire and rehire and ban exploitative zero-hour contracts which will make work more family-friendly which is an essential part of ensuring good mental health at work”.

The motion referred to the council’s “new All-Age Emotional and Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the commitment to partnership, involvement of people with lived experience, and co-production which has characterised its development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It highlighted government plans to create Young Futures Hubs to ensure every young person has access to a specialist mental health professional at school.

Seconding the motion, Coun Gareth Slater said: “I have personal experience of mental health issues myself. For most of my life, the thing most likely to kill me has been my own head, and it still is.

“And it started early – I remember being a kid, 11 or 12, stood on a window ledge thinking that my life was over. I got into politics to ensure what happened in my life doesn’t happen to other kids.”

He said that a local charity called Mentalmate had helped him and many others get out of the house after Covid. He explained that they are offering mental health first aid to those who need it, adding: “They truly show the best in Sheffield”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sophie Thornton introduced a LibDem amendment that called for the establishment of a statutory, independent Mental Health Commissioner and referred to “extraordinary wait times” for ADHD and autism assessments that contribute to poor mental health in Sheffield.

The amendment aimed to exclude the opposition to zero-hour contracts and insert a welcome for changes to employment rights to boost mental health at work, “such as making flexible working a day-one right and setting a higher minimum wage rate for zero-hours contract workers”.

She explained how she suffered with depression and insomnia after her father died in 2016: “I couldn’t really cope, I didn’t really want to be here. I didn’t know how to tell my workplace and I eventually quit due to the health that I was experiencing at the time.”

Coun Thornton argued that zero-hours contracts can help fragile people take steps back to work, citing the example of her mother after recovery from alcohol addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Green Party amendment was proposed by Coun Angela Argenzio. It said “harsher steps to make people who are signed off work and claiming sickness benefit look for work will only exacerbate poor mental health in the workplace”.

The amendment welcomed a new mental health pilot project in Gleadless Valley, one of only six in the country, and pledged to give full support and backing to Heeley Trust in delivering this pilot with the NHS.

It also called for the council to write to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care “to request parity of mental health funding with physical health care and to urgently act to reduce waiting times for accessing mental health services for all ages”.

Coun Argenzio said: “It’s important to recognise that until we have parity of physical and mental health within the NHS, we cannot have parity of esteem. The latest data tells us that 92% of resources go into physical health and only 8% go into mental health and that’s why there are such long waiting lists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Turpin shared a story of a friend who could not quickly access the help he needed and took his own life.

He spoke about the Gleadless Valley mental health pilot scheme in his ward, trialling support in both clinical and community settings, and said he was very proud of the work of Heeley Trust.

Coun Turpin said: “It could absolutely change the way that mental health is dealt with in the future from the NHS and we all know that it just isn’t working right now, so if a pilot like the one in Gleadless Valley can change that, then let’s make sure it happens.”

*Hassan Jhangur of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, the brother of the unconscious woman Nafeesa Jhangur, is currently awaiting retrial next year for charges related to Mr Marriott’s death and the injuries to the other victims, including Coun Norris.