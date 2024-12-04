Councillors concerned about planned closure of local leisure facility in Yorkshire

Baildon and Shipley Councillors say they were only told about the planned closure of a local leisure facility the day the proposal was announced to the public.

Last Monday Bradford Council revealed that Baildon Recreation Centre was due to close in April as part of a cost cutting review of the authority’s sports services.

The announcement came as documents for the next meeting of the Council’s Executive were published.

At that meeting on Tuesday, local Councillors said while they could understand the reasoning for the closure, there were concerns over the lack of communication.

The Council is looking to slash tens of millions from its budget as it looks to balance its books and avoid bankruptcy.

A review of the Council’s sports facilities found the recreation centre, next to the River Aire, had the lowest user numbers of the Council’s 10 leisure centres and sports facilities.

It had no disabled access, was prone to flooding and would require over £900,000 in maintenance costs if kept open.

The closure would save the Council £91,000 a year.

The Executive was told that while there were specific groups that regularly used the facility, it did not have as many casual users as other leisure centres.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Executive for Healthy People and Places, said: “These are difficult times and we have to make difficult decisions. We don’t want to close facilities, but in these uncertain financial times we need to look at all options.”

She said a consultation on the proposed closure would begin imminently.

Baildon Councillor Allison Coates (Cons) said: “I think the figures both from a financial and service user perspective speak for themselves and we totally understand the Council’s proposal.

“The issue we have is not about the substance but about the process. Shipley and Baildon Ward Councillors and Baildon Town Councillors have all told me that they feel very disappointed about the lack of consultation and short notice of potential closure.

“We only found out about the proposal when the Executive papers were published. I understand Coun Ferriby’s explanation around this, but seeing as we are already in December and the potential date for closure is this coming March, it doesn’t give a lot of time for consultation.

“Residents of Baildon feel concerned that this is another loss of service for the town seeing as the plans for Baildon Library and the Reservoirs are currently on hold.”

Coun Coates was told that the closure was only being proposed at this stage, and it was normal procedure for Councillors to be consulted after the proposal was announced.