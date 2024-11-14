Councillors voice their frustration at delays to £1.4bn planned upgrade of hospital facilities

Councillors have voiced their frustration at delays to a £1.4bn planned upgrade of hospital facilities in the city.

The government was urged to confirm funding for the scheme for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) when it was debated at a full council meeting.

A cross-party letter setting out the benefits of the plan for a new adults hospital, chidlren’s hospital and maternity centre, has been sent to chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Ms Reeves, Labour’s Leeds West and Pudsey MP, has said the scheme is part of a national review of NHS building projects.

Liberal Democrat member Sandy Lay tabled a motion saying the council was “dismayed” at the delay.

Coun Lay, who represents Otley and Yeadon, said: “Without the new hospital we are unable to provide the level of care our children, our adults, our elderly deserve.”

Adel and Wharfedale Conservative Caroline Anderson asked what the council was doing to lobby for funding.

She said: “Yes, you’ve written one letter that had cross-party support. Have you chased it up?.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust has warned that parts of LGI are more than 150 years old.

Some services have had to be relocated from the hospital as the trust faces a £630m maintenance backlog.

Fiona Venner, the council’s executive member for health and well-being, tabled a Labour amendment endorsing the cross-party letter.

Coun Venner said: “We are all deeply disappointed that funding has not yet been identified to fund the redevelopment of LGI.”

Coun Venner welcomed the government review of NHS schemes. She said: “This will provide honesty and clarity over how new hospitals will be funded and when we can expect them to be completed.”

Morley and Borough Independents councillor Simon Brown praised staff at LGI, where he had operations for injuries caused during his time in the army.

Coun Brown, who was blinded by enemy fire in Iraq, said: “They are the best clinicians in the world. Is it not fair, then, that we would want them to have the best facilities in the world?”

Alan Lamb, Wetherby councillor and Conservative group leader, also thanked NHS staff after having hospital treatment in Leeds.

He said: “I owe them my life, literally, and will always be eternally grateful for what they did for me.”