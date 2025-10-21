The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated East Riding of Yorkshire Council as inadequate over how well they are meeting their responsibilities to ensure people have access to adult social care and support under the Care Act (2014).

The CQC looked at nine areas spread across four themes to assess how well the authority is meeting their responsibilities in order to create their inadequate rating.

The commission has given each of these nine areas a score out of four with one being the evidence shows significant shortfalls, and four showing an exceptional standard.

•Assessing people’s needs 1

•Supporting people to lead healthier lives 1

•Equity in experience and outcomes 1

•Care provision, integration and continuity of care 1

•Partnership and communities 2

•Safe pathways, systems and transitions 1

•Safeguarding 1

•Governance, management and sustainability 1

•Learning, improvement and innovation 1

CQC’s assessment gave the council an overall rating of inadequate.

As a result of this, under Section 50(2) of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, CQC has sent a notification letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care outlining the areas where improvements are needed.

Chris Badger, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care and integrated care, said: “When we carried out our assessment of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we found there had been significant leadership changes over the last few years, which had impacted on people’s access to good adult social care across the county.

“While we saw some dedicated staff delivering person-centred care, too many people were facing unacceptable delays getting the support they needed, which was having a negative effect on their health.

"Our assessment team heard about people experiencing long waits for assessments, reviews, and equipment, including sensory support. For example, some people had waited two years for white cane training and 45 weeks for grab rails to be installed in their homes. During this time, some people with sensory needs deteriorated, and had increased falls which reduced their confidence, and affected their mental wellbeing.

“Staff told us that they were frustrated and found it challenging trying to find care homes to meet people’s individual needs in the local area. One member of staff told us that they contacted over 100 homes and still couldn’t find one that met someone’s needs. However, leaders told us that they are working with partners to try and address these capacity issues, so people receive better timely care.

"Additionally, we found the local authority had limited reablement services available and reviews weren’t always timely due to staff capacity.

“This meant that people didn’t always have the opportunity to regain their independence after being in hospital, which resulted in them needing more long-term care than what was necessary.

“However, the local authority had a carers support service which was highly regarded by people who used it. We heard that staff were compassionate and a consistent point of contact and support for carers when they needed it.

“We have told leaders at East Riding of Yorkshire Council where they need to improve, and we expect to see rapid and widespread improvements when we return.”

An ERYC statement said: “We recognise that too many residents are waiting far too long to receive the care they need. This is unacceptable, and we are committed to taking urgent action to improve access and responsiveness across our services.

"An improvement plan is already in place and will be overseen by an independent improvement partner. We will make sure that representatives from our partners, care providers and people who use services and their families with lived experience are heard from and central to our improvement.”

Alan Menzies, interim chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We take the findings of this inspection extremely seriously. People in the East Riding deserve timely, high-quality care and support, and we have already started making the necessary changes to ensure this happens.

"While the dedication of our staff is evident and highlighted in this report. We acknowledge as a council we must do better. We are already taking steps to reduce waiting times, strengthen leadership, and improve how we work with individuals to ensure that our care services meet their needs.”

Go to www.cqc.org.uk/care-services/local-authority-assessment-reports to read the full report