Couple whose son was born sleeping raise money for baby bereavement facilities in Bradford
A grieving couple who vowed to turn the tragedy of losing their son into a positive for other parents have raised thousands of pounds to support baby bereavement facilities.
Laura and Matthew Izzard, of Baildon, were devastated when baby Louie Alexander Izzard was born sleeping at 25 weeks in July this year. The Snowdrop Suite at Bradford Royal Infirmary’s Women and Newborn Unit provided a sanctuary for them to say goodbye in peace, away from the labour ward.
But demand for the suite is high and so the couple set about raising money for Bradford Hospitals’ Charity to fund a second similar room. They planned a 16-mile walk from Bingley to Leeds for October 15, the end of last week’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, joined by friends, family and midwives for the route along the Leeds Liverpool Canal.
Laura, who is also mum to Ruby, two, said: “We got to spend many precious hours with our little Louie, and having the space and privacy of the Snowdrop Suite provided us with the isolation and safe haven from the rest of the hospital surroundings.
Most Popular
"We didn't realise how much we appreciated this suite as we reflected on our precious memories of holding Louie, singing to him, talking to him and capturing short moments that we'll treasure forever.
“Unfortunately the Snowdrop Suite is used more than we could have imagined, so we want to raise as much as possible for the maternity bereavement team to help future families by creating a second suite.”