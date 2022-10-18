Laura and Matthew Izzard, of Baildon, were devastated when baby Louie Alexander Izzard was born sleeping at 25 weeks in July this year. The Snowdrop Suite at Bradford Royal Infirmary’s Women and Newborn Unit provided a sanctuary for them to say goodbye in peace, away from the labour ward.

But demand for the suite is high and so the couple set about raising money for Bradford Hospitals’ Charity to fund a second similar room. They planned a 16-mile walk from Bingley to Leeds for October 15, the end of last week’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, joined by friends, family and midwives for the route along the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

Laura, who is also mum to Ruby, two, said: “We got to spend many precious hours with our little Louie, and having the space and privacy of the Snowdrop Suite provided us with the isolation and safe haven from the rest of the hospital surroundings.

Laura and Matthew Izzard, who have raised funds for baby bereavement facilities, pictured with daughter Ruby.

"We didn't realise how much we appreciated this suite as we reflected on our precious memories of holding Louie, singing to him, talking to him and capturing short moments that we'll treasure forever.