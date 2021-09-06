The NHS app.

The decision to introduce Covid vaccine passports in places with large crowds was put forward as a way to avoid businesses having to shut down at the last minute due to a rise in covid cases over the winter period.

The scheme has already been implemented for foreign travel, but what about people who want to get into large domestic venues like nightclubs?

What are Covid vaccine passports?

A vaccine passport is a certificate that proves you have been protected from Covid-19 via vaccination.

These passports come in two types: the physical form of a small paper card, or the digital version on the NHS app. It can be used for travelling abroad and - by the end of this month - to access large venues.

The government has already rolled out an NHS Covid Pass where people can show their Covid status. This pass could include a PCR test, lateral flow test or proof of vaccination.

When will Covid vaccine passports be implemented?

Government Covid vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, revealed the government’s plan to introduce the scheme by the end of this month to all large venues including football stadiums. By the end of September, all over-18s will have had the chance to receive both doses of the vaccine.

Venues likely to require Covid vaccine passports are:

- Crowded indoor businesses such as music arenas and nightclubs

- Big unstructured outdoor events such as business events and festivals

- Large outdoor structured venues such as business events, music and sport events

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, pubs may not be required to check vaccine passports from customers.

How can I get a Covid vaccine passport?

If you haven’t already, download the NHS App onto a mobile device, either a smartphone or tablet. Your Covid-19 proof status (the NHS Covid Pass) should be provided in the app.

There are ‘domestic’ and ‘travel’ options which you can select depending on what you need your vaccine passport for.