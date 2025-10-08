CQC to take action as Bradford care home warned over safety and leadership

A care home in Bradford has been placed in special measures as concerns are raised over its safety and leadership and with warnings over unwelcome smells.

Chestnut Lodge, near the city centre, cares for up to 80 people including some who are living with dementia.

A damning report had previously raised warnings around its safe care and treatment, as well as how the service was managed.

Now, after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out a second visit, they have been forced to start regulatory action. No improvements have been made, the inspection body confirmed, rating the home as inadequate overall and placing it into special measures to protect people.

The care home has been placed in special measures. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Linda Hirst, deputy director of operations in the north, said it was "disappointing" to see a further deterioration in the quality of care.

"Continued poor leadership and ineffective risk management meant people were receiving unsafe care, which is unacceptable in a place they call home," she added.

Among hazards cited in inspection reports was a medicine and sharps cupboard which was accessible to residents, exposed screws in light fittings and holes in the ceiling. Several bedrooms had bad odours, inspectors added, and they found mattresses that smelled of urine and needed replacing. Some people who were at risk of falls were wearing unsuitable clothing, they added, while on a lunchtime just one staff member was struggling to meet everyone's needs.

“Staff continued to place people at risk by not supporting their needs appropriately," said Ms Hirst. “We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time. We have begun the process of taking regulatory action in order to protect people further."