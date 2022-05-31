Cycling brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield support Yorkshire Cancer Research campaign in memory of their mum

Between them they have competed in the Tokyo Olympics, Cycling World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

But the journey to professional level for cycling brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield began on the village streets in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire.

“We would just always ride on our bikes around the village,” Charlie says. “Someone from our local club said we should join the kids race league...so we went down and things took off from there.”

Harry Tanfield supporting the campaign.

Charlie now has his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics and later this week the duo are both heading to Germany to pace Alistair Brownlee in an Iron Man challenge.

But closer to home, the brothers have been involved in a project dear to their hearts.

The athletes have been taking part in the Yorkshire Cancer Research exercise and fundraising campaign Step Out for Yorkshire.

The charity challenged people to set their own exercise goals and walk, run or cycle throughout May to raise funds to prevent diagnose and treat cancer.

Charlie Tanfield on his bike as part of the Step Out for Yorkshire drive.

“We lost our mum a few years back to cancer. It was a very sudden thing,” Charlie says. “This is something very close to me and Harry so we jumped at the opportunity to support it.

“If there’s any way we can help people in general in similar situations, it’s definitely a good thing.”

Harry adds: “It’s a Yorkshire based campaign and supporting a cause that means so much to us, so we thought we could give back.

“We ride our bikes a lot and enjoy cycling anyway so it completely makes sense for us to be a part of this.”

The brothers set themselves a target to cover 2,000 miles between them, after losing their mum three years ago, following an operation to remove a cancerous tumour. They have been posting about their cycle rides on social media to raise awareness of the campaign and encourage people to get out and exercise.

Both brothers have also been exercising to help reach the charity’s fundraising target of £50,000, which will help fund experts and world-leading researchers who pioneer early cancer diagnosis and discover new and better treatments for people with cancer.

Step Out for Yorkshire also aims to highlight the important role that exercise plays in lowering the risk of cancer. Exercise before, during and after treatment for cancer has also been shown to help some people respond better to treatment and can help stop cancer coming back.

Charlie says: “It feels great to be not only cycling in some of the most beautiful areas of the country, but creating conversation and raising awareness of all of the fantastic work Yorkshire Cancer Research funds.”

He adds: “Exercise makes you feel better, it’s healthy and it has been shown to reduce your chances of cancer so it’s definitely a good thing.”

Athletes also supporting the campaign include Olympic diver Daniel Goodfellow, and former England and Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, who have both been clocking up the miles in support of people with cancer in the region.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Step Out for Yorkshire is all about giving your health and wellbeing a boost while helping to save lives and celebrating everything our beautiful region has to offer.

“All funds raised through donations and sponsorship will go towards essential work and research funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is now more important than ever before as we begin to tackle the impact of the pandemic on the diagnosis and treatment of people with cancer.”