A couple of potatoes slouch on the settee while a few chilis mess around in the snow.

Meanwhile on a beach a couple of runner beans stare up into a cloudless sky from their deckchairs.

Couch potatoes, chilly chillis and baked beans, phrases, play-on-words as well as the look of a fresh vegetable or fruit, provide inspiration for food photographer Daisy May Nixon – which she has now turned into a calendar.

In her mid 30s, Daisy, from Lockington, in East Yorkshire, was battling anorexia - she got so ill at one stage she was told her organs were on the brink of failure.

Daisy May Nixon with her dog Bramble

Fast forward a decade and she says she's never been healthier. "I suffered from anorexia for many years and nearly died from it. I got into a better place but still had a lot of issues. My husband brought me a camera for Christmas.

"He thought I'd just photograph dogs and bought me a course to learn to use it properly and I started to photograph food. Now I'm a commercial food photographer.

"The thing that almost took my life from me has proved to be my inspiration."

Now she's brimming with creativity and thoughts about to turn her ideas into eye-catching images. And once the food has been used in a shot, she can eat what's left over.

The Conference Pears attended the Pear Conference.

She said: "I love buying something that looks unusual and wondering what to do with it. It is just great fun. My styling box is full of all sorts of things from pins to cocktail sticks to glue to create shots.

"They are very tricky to do and I put a lot of thought into them."

Daisy was People’s Choice winner of the food and drink category of last year's The British Photography Awards with a witty image made with a few pasta shapes, an upside down baking tin and pears to create a scene called Conference Pears.

She is currently working with Brighton chef Nick Jaye, who goes by the name of Baldchefnick, on a book aimed at dyslexic would-be cooks, Deliciously Dyslexic.

"It's a really wonderful project - he's very creative and we get on like a house on fire," she says. Meanwhile the food calendar is selling well. £1 from the sale of each calendar is donated an East Yorkshire charity, called Seed, which provides support to people suffering with an eating disorder - and was a lifeline for her once.