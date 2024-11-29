Daisy May Nixon: 'The thing that almost took my life from me has proved to be my inspiration'

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
A couple of potatoes slouch on the settee while a few chilis mess around in the snow.

Meanwhile on a beach a couple of runner beans stare up into a cloudless sky from their deckchairs.

Couch potatoes, chilly chillis and baked beans, phrases, play-on-words as well as the look of a fresh vegetable or fruit, provide inspiration for food photographer Daisy May Nixon – which she has now turned into a calendar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In her mid 30s, Daisy, from Lockington, in East Yorkshire, was battling anorexia - she got so ill at one stage she was told her organs were on the brink of failure.

Daisy May Nixon with her dog BrambleDaisy May Nixon with her dog Bramble
Daisy May Nixon with her dog Bramble

Fast forward a decade and she says she's never been healthier. "I suffered from anorexia for many years and nearly died from it. I got into a better place but still had a lot of issues. My husband brought me a camera for Christmas.

"He thought I'd just photograph dogs and bought me a course to learn to use it properly and I started to photograph food. Now I'm a commercial food photographer.

"The thing that almost took my life from me has proved to be my inspiration."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now she's brimming with creativity and thoughts about to turn her ideas into eye-catching images. And once the food has been used in a shot, she can eat what's left over.

The Conference Pears attended the Pear Conference.The Conference Pears attended the Pear Conference.
The Conference Pears attended the Pear Conference.

She said: "I love buying something that looks unusual and wondering what to do with it. It is just great fun. My styling box is full of all sorts of things from pins to cocktail sticks to glue to create shots.

"They are very tricky to do and I put a lot of thought into them."

To purchase a Food Family calendar, click here.

Daisy was People’s Choice winner of the food and drink category of last year's The British Photography Awards with a witty image made with a few pasta shapes, an upside down baking tin and pears to create a scene called Conference Pears.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is currently working with Brighton chef Nick Jaye, who goes by the name of Baldchefnick, on a book aimed at dyslexic would-be cooks, Deliciously Dyslexic.

"It's a really wonderful project - he's very creative and we get on like a house on fire," she says. Meanwhile the food calendar is selling well. £1 from the sale of each calendar is donated an East Yorkshire charity, called Seed, which provides support to people suffering with an eating disorder - and was a lifeline for her once.

"I always hope my images will make someone smile. If it takes someone away for a few seconds and makes them smile it's worthwhile," she says.

Related topics:East YorkshireBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice