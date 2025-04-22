Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sheffield health centre which helps people with brain injury and other complex conditions to recover and have full lives is celebrating its reopening after major renovations.

The Daley Care Centre in Stocksbridge has had a significant upgrade and enhanced its facilities, expanding the range of specialist care, support and services that it provides.

The newly improved centre was recently re-opened by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Jayne Dunn, in a special ceremony.

Coun Jayne Dunn (second from right) with Daley Care Centre team Eamonn Meadows, Helen Baston and Lynn Fearn.

"I must say, it’s absolutely blown me away,” she said during the visit, noting “the tailored service that they’re able to give every single person out of the 24 beds that they have here.”

She added: “I’d just like to say that this really shows the high quality that we’ve got right here in Sheffield but not only (that), it sets the bechmark for the rest of the country. And it’s there for the staff who I feel – and I’ve met today – are totally dedicated towards supporting these people to have a fulfilled life, and I’d like to thank them on behalf of the city.”

The Daley Centre is a purpose-built facility providing specialist care for people who require complex continuing care including ventilation and rehabilitation.

Staff work with external teams to deliver care tailored to individuals recovering from brain injuries, strokes, motor neurone disease, and other complex neurological conditions.

Victoria Sudworth, clinical commissioning support manager at the Daley Care Centre. Picture: Matt Roberts.

The upgraded centre features 24 spacious en-suite bedrooms, an on-site gym, a sensory area, and an independent living skills kitchen. These state-of-the-art facilities, combined with the expertise of the multidisciplinary team, enable The Daley Care Centre to deliver high-quality care and therapy that aligns with each person’s goals.

Victoria Sudworth, clinical commissioning support manager at the Daley Care Centre, said: “Since the refurbishment of the Daley Care Centre, we’ve already seen the positive impact of the upgraded facilities on both our residents and our staff.

“The enhanced environment has enabled us to deliver even more focused, person-centred care, and the feedback from families has been incredibly encouraging. It’s been a real privilege to see individuals making meaningful progress in a space that truly supports their journey.”

After the reopening, she said the centre delivers the “highest standards of personalised, meaningful care” and they develop tailored strategies and timetables that focus on individual progress, while also collaborating with families, hospital consultants, GPs, and commissioning teams.

The multidisciplinary team at The Daley Centre includes registered nurses, support workers, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists, working in partnership with neuropsychologists, speech and language therapists, and a specialist GP. The collaborative approach is aimed at ensuring that care is “comprehensive, integrated, and designed to achieve the best possible outcomes for individuals in their care,” says the organisation.

In addition to complex care and rehabilitation, The Daley Care Centre also offers respite care for individuals with nursing needs and rehabilitation who require short-term stays. This service provides vital support to families and unpaid carers, offering planned breaks while ensuring individuals receive specialist care in a dedicated environment.

It caters to individuals with a wide range of conditions, including: acquired or traumatic brain injury; stroke; encephalitis; tracheostomy; Guillain-Barré Syndrome; Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness (PDOC); mild challenging behaviour; spinal injury with head injury; and complex medical nursing needs

Beyond its care facilities, The Daley Care Centre is designed to create an environment that promotes recovery, independence, and wellbeing. The layout includes accessible spaces, lift and wheelchair access, whil the catering team ensures that all meals meet residents’ nutritional needs and also prioritise enjoyment and variety.