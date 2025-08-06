Dance therapy project boosts mental health patients in York

Patients at a mental health hospital in York have been moving their bodies as well as their minds thanks to a powerful new dance therapy project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foss Park, part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, has welcomed Moving Minds to its wards to support the physical, emotional and social wellbeing of patients and staff.

The dance in health innovation community interest company, is delivering specialist dance and creative movement sessions to older adult mental health patients and those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Harvey, director of Moving Minds, explains: “Our sessions are tailored to meet the complex and changing needs of patients. They support both physical rehabilitation and psychological wellbeing through gentle, inclusive and expressive activity.

Staff with Sian from Moving Minds outside Foss Park

“Dance engages the whole person – their body, mind and emotion. It improves balance, flexibility, mobility, coordination, and circulation, while also stimulating memory, mood, confidence and communication.

“Most importantly, it provides space for self-expression and joy, even for those who may struggle to connect through words.”

The Moving Minds sessions are adapted to suit all abilities, with many patients dancing from a chair or bed. Music, rhythm and creativity is used to engage patients and help to reawaken memories and emotions in a safe and supported environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions also benefit staff wellbeing and ward culture with staff encouraged to join in - strengthening relationships between patients and staff.

Nicola Richardson, an occupational therapy assistant at Foss Park, said: “Moving Minds is one of our patients’ favourite weekly sessions on the ward. They really benefit from the music and supportive environment which promotes positive engagement among patients.

“All our patients find something that they can enjoy and engage with and leave the session feeling happier for having taken part.”

Ewan MacRae, also an occupational therapy assistant, said: “I found the group to be incredible – engaging, different and useful for the patients. It provides them with exercise, enjoyment and a sense of connection that would otherwise be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I personally really enjoy the sessions. I can tell our patients do too. Moving Minds do a great job of communicating and engaging with patients in a way that’s beneficial to them.