Replacing ultra-processed foods (UPFs) with foods that are less processed may reduce the risk of diabetes, a new study suggests.

This does not necessarily mean just unprocessed foods, but also refers to items that have not been processed to the highest level, the research found.

Even within UPFs, certain foods are linked to a higher risk of developing the condition, the findings indicate.

Previous research suggests that people who eat more UPFs are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and the new study found that the degree of food processing may have an impact on the level of risk.

Processed meats were one of the worst ultra-processed foods around diabetes. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

According to the findings, every 10 per cent increase in the amount of UPFs in a person’s diet is linked with a 17 per cent increase in diabetes risk, but this risk can be lowered by consuming less-processed foods instead.

The highest risk UPF groups were savoury snacks, animal-based products such as processed meats, ready meals, and sugar-sweetened and artificially-sweetened drinks.

The researchers say this suggests that particular attention should be paid to these foods, and they should be treated differently to breads and cereals.

Professor Rachel Batterham, senior author of the study, said: “Not all foods categorised as UPF are alike in terms of the health risks associated with them.

“Breads and cereals, for example, are a staple of many people’s diets.

“Based on our results, I think we should treat them differently to savoury snacks or sugary drinks in terms of the dietary advice we provide.”

Samuel Dicken, first author of the study, said: “The good news is that replacing UPF with less processed foods was associated with a reduced type 2 diabetes risk.”

The degree of processing in foods is most often assessed using the Nova classification, which divides foods into four groups.

These are unprocessed or minimally processed foods such as eggs, milk and fruit, and processed culinary ingredients such as salt, butter and oil.

Processed foods are items such as tinned fish, beer and cheese; and UPFs are ready meals, savoury snacks, sweets and desserts.

The new study, led by researchers at University College London, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe in collaboration with experts at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London, analysed UPF intake and health outcomes for 311,892 people from eight European countries over 11 years.

During this time 14,236 people developed type 2 diabetes.

They analysed data from the Epic study, which had investigated the relationship between diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors, and the incidence of chronic diseases in more than half a million Europeans over time.