Do Yorkshire folk live longer? Two Yorkshire areas named in top ten places for 'supercentenarians'

The average life expectancy in the UK is around 81 years, however some people have the longevity to last well beyond the ‘norm’ and into triple figures.

Among this golden community there are individuals that have reached supercentenarian (110+ years old) status.

Throughout history 239 people have lived to over 110 years of age in the UK, consisting of 224 (93.7 percent) females and only 15 males (6.3 percent).

Top locations for supercentenarians

West and North Yorkshire take fourth and sixth place in the rankings, respectively. West Yorkshire has had nine supercentenarians in their history, while North Yorkshire is just behind on eight. North Yorkshire's supercentenarians are on average slightly younger (110.8) than their Western counterparts (110.9).

Lancashire lags behind in 10th place with six supercentenarians with an average age of 111.2.

The research by Lottie revealed the highest number of supercentenarians were based in the South East of England. 25 members of this group were based in London, as the UK capital claimed top spot with an average supercentenarian age of almost 111 (110.8).