A council-run care home looks set to be temporarily closed to allow essential maintenance costing more than £800,000 to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council said Dovecote Lodge could be shut for up to 20 weeks while asbestos is removed from the building and a new fire alarm system is fitted.

The 25-bed facility, in Horbury, provides short term rehabilitation and recovery care for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to senior councillors said a first phase of work to install new fire doors to comply with health and safety regulations had already been completed.

Wakefield Council said Dovecote Lodge could be shut for up to 20 weeks while asbestos is removed from the building and a new fire alarm system is fitted. Google image

But the home will need to be vacant in order for the second phase of planned works to take place.

Cabinet members are expected to agree to the temporary closure at a meeting on April 15.

The report said: “Due to the nature of this work and impact on service delivery, the preference is for work to be carried outside the winter pressure period (September to March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will then enable the full 25-bed capacity to be used for rehabilitation and recovery”.

The council plans to consult staff at the home over temporary placements elsewhere while the work is completed.

According to the document, the programme of works is expected to take 20 weeks, but could be reduced ten weeks “if the contractor works double shifts”.

The report adds: “Admissions will be paused in the short run-up to commencement of work starting and during works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be no impact on individuals as placements at Dovecote are short-term (there are no permanent residents).

“There will be no disruption, noise, dust and poor conditions in the building for both staff and residents.

“The contractor will have full control of the site and can work the hours required, ensuring a smoother programme with less potential disruptions.”

The report said £0.5m of funding for the work had previously been approved, but a further £320,000 was required to complete the project.