Easy access to NHS cataract treatment thanks to new Keighley clinic

This week, specialist eye care provider Optegra Eye Hospital Bradford is launching a new diagnostic clinic in Keighley, to make it even easier for local people to access convenient and timely NHS cataract treatment.

With such high demand for NHS cataract surgery, local residents in Keighley and the wider West Yorkshire area, can now visit the new facility to have their pre-operative diagnostic tests and ensure they are suitable for treatment. They then only need to travel to the main Bradford hospital for their actual procedure.

Patients at the clinic will be welcomed and cared for by optometrists Bipan Kler, Azhar Laher, Aamra Salem and Penny Bush.

The full address is: Optegra Diagnostic Clinic Keighley, Farfield House Clinic, 105 North Street, Keighley, West Yorkshire BD21 3AA.

The new NHS cataract diagnostic clinic in Keighley

Post surgery, all follow-up consultations will either be at the patient’s regular community optometrist or via Optegra AI.

Lead optometrist Bipan Kler says: “The whole process of cataract surgery is very straight-forward for the patient, and the brief, pain-free procedure really can transform vision and quality of life.

“This new diagnostic clinic will make the process even easier as patients can book in to the clinic with the convenience of being close to home, and there’s plenty of free parking right outside.

“At the appointment we will talk through the procedure, answer any questions they have and importantly run some thorough eye tests to check the health of the eye, ensuring the patient is suitable for cataract surgery.”

Eye health checks at Optegra

Having launched 11 successful NHS cataract hospitals in the past 18 months – from York, Nottingham and Preston to Colchester, Brighton and Maidstone, Optegra has been able to support thousands of cataract patients with timely treatment and excellent outcomes.

This new diagnostic clinic will provide convenience to as many patients as possible; and has been agreed with the local NHS Integrated Care Board who see this as a positive step to help treat more patients.

Find out more here: https://www.optegra.com/optegra-diagnostics-clinics/

Adam Cockley, Optegra Commercial Director, said: “This is the first of our optometrist-led clinics opening this year, with the aim of providing a convenient and accessible service in the regions surrounding our Bradford hospital.

Optegra Keighley Eye Clinic at Farfield House

“This launch follows on from Optegra’s commitment to supporting the NHS and reducing the long waiting lists which we saw post-Covid. We have opened a series of dedicated NHS cataract clinics around the UK and are now extending our service even further.

“When a patient is referred to us for cataract treatment, it is excellent that we now have more locations to offer for them to begin their treatment journey at their convenience and closer to home.

“This means we continue to have an opportunity to help patients avoid unnecessary waits for this essential, life-enhancing surgery.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland