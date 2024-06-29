Election candidates not disclosing neurodiverse conditions from fear of discrimination

New research shows people with neurodiverse conditions are severely underrepresented by candidates for next week’s general election, however respondents to a survey say they’re worried disclosing their disabilities will lead to discrimination.

Charity ADHD UK sent a survey to more than 3,267 candidates from all parties standing for election and analysed information relating to 4,339 candidates in total, in order to evaluate how well represented neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia, were amongst parliamentary candidates.

Labour’s Olivia Blake, contesting the Sheffield Hallam seat, was the only incumbent MP the study identified as publicly sharing their diagnosis who was standing for election next week. She was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and described the daily medication she takes as “lifechanging”, after saying she was described as “lazy” and “disorganised” when she was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite an estimated 10 per cent of the UK living with neurodivergent conditions, which affect the way people’s brains process information, only three per cent of respondents to ADHD UK’s survey said they had any such conditions.

Roundhay Parochial Hall, Fitzroy Drive, Roundhay, Leeds, one of the many Polling Station open for the Local Elections.

While the data may show an underrepresentation in political candidates, survey respondents’ statements reveal many who are afraid of social stigma or of their conditions being used against them.

“I fear that my admission of neurodiversity may well be exploited by those who oppose me,” said one. “Such exploitation would be wrong morally and legally but that does not mean it will not happen.”

Another said: “My opponents or others who do not agree with my politics will likely use my neurodiversity against me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst political parties, neurodiverse candidates were most underrepresented by the Conservatives, where 0.5 per cent of candidates were identified as neurodiverse, with 2.7 per cent of Labour candidates identified as such.

The research identified a total of 145 candidates speaking of being neurodiverse, which represents only 3.2 per cent of the candidate pool, however, only 16 of those candidates were identified in seats that were winnable, representing 2.5 per cent of elected MPs.

The Liberal Democrats were the only party to directly reference neurodiversity in their manifesto. Of their 630 candidates at the election, 27 were identified as sharing their neurodiverse status.

Henry Shelford, CEO and co-founder of ADHD UK, who himself lives with ADHD, said: “Neurodiversity is under-represented in our politics. It’s chilling to see so many forced into hiding their neurodiversity because of fear of stigma and discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This silences us, prevents our issues being raised and getting solutions. Decisions are made about us but without us.

“That lack of debate means we’re often at the biting end of ‘unforeseen consequences’ of policy decisions.

“Parties are the gatekeepers who decide the candidates put forward for election. These figures clearly outline a failure by parties to be properly inclusive and create an environment that welcomes and encourages diversity.