An emergency response worker has spoken of their frustration at being delayed while trying to get to call outs by people parking on double yellow lines at Hull Royal Infirmary.

The worker, who asked not to be named, said they had been delayed by cars parked on double yellow lines in Fountain Street in the hospital site. They added delays cost them crucial minutes in reaching people in life-threatening situations and called on drivers to imagine how they would feel if they needed that help.

A spokesperson for Hull City Council, which enforces restrictions in the road, said inconsiderate parking was a nuisance and drivers should act responsibly. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Hull Royal Infirmary, declined to comment as enforcement lies with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worker said Fountain Street, which runs past Hull Royal Infirmary’s eye clinic on to Anlaby Road, had double yellow lines to keep it clear for emergency response vehicles, but they added drivers continued to park on them regardless, displaying what they felt was shocking ignorance.

A car parked on double yellow lines in Fountain Street, by Hull Royal Infirmary, off Anlaby Road, Hull.

The worker said: “I work in emergency response and because of the double yellow parking I’ve been blocked while on blue light call outs. On one side of Fountain Street there’s a car park with plenty of spaces, but people are still parking on the double yellows.

“It’s the ignorance of people that annoys me, some have parked on the pavement as well, it’s shocking because when they park there we can’t get through. I think they’re doing it to avoid the car park fees, but they’re not that expensive. It really angers and frustrates me and winds me up.

“It’s never stopped us from getting to a call out but it’s cost us time while we’re trying to get to people in life-threatening situations, which is most of the time. If that was their family waiting for emergency response would they do that? If they were involved in an accident themselves and it was them waiting, what would they say then?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s spokesperson said the authority does everything it can to stop nuisance parking.