Emma King: 'We call our daughter a pocketful of sun because she’s such a light'

“Very quickly after becoming a parent I became a parent-carer,” King says. “My little girl (Eloise) has autism, so my life completely changed. I had to dedicate time to her. She’s completely non-speaking, I have to give her therapy as well as parent her, so for the last four years that’s been my world, and she will start her specialist school in September, so it seems like a really good time to get back into music.”

King clearly enjoys being back on home turf – “It feels very much like a full circle moment, but it’s really nice to have my friends and family around,” she says.

However, finding the right school to meet Eloise’s needs involved a protracted struggle with her local education authority, who wanted to place her in a mainstream setting. The experience has turned King into an advocate for the autism community. “Because I’d spent so much time around other families and I’d seen that our story is not an isolated case – we’re talking thousands of families – I felt that no matter how big or small your platform is, if you’ve got one then you should use it if you feel that there is something worth shouting about,” she says. “With our daughter, we basically went through a year of absolute hell trying to get an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) to get her into a specialist school, and you’re never the same again when you’ve gone through something like that. I felt that it took so much from us as a family that it just wasn’t right. When we got to the end of that, first of all it was relief that we’d got what we need for her...then a few weeks afterwards, it was (a realisation that) no-one’s held accountable for this. You can put complaints into your local council and it means nothing, so I felt I needed to get that out for us as a family but also the thousands of children that are still in a mainstream school that shouldn’t be in there.”

King suggests that “the entire education system” is in need of an “overhaul” to properly accommodate children with special needs, adding: “Maybe it’s time to take a look at it and say let’s re-work the whole schooling system because we as humans have changed, we have technology now and that makes a difference to human brains and how we operate.”

The title track of King’s new album, Pocketful of Sun, was inspired by her daughter. “We call her a pocketful of sun because she’s such a light,” King says. “Her brain is completely different to our brains, but it’s magnificent. She’s so joyful and when she’s regulated just a bundle of energy. We thought it would be a really good idea to use (the accompanying video and promotional campaign) as a chance for people to ask questions as well. We want people to ask what do the sunflowers mean, what do they represent​​​​​​​, which is hidden disabilities​​​​​​​, which is great for travelling and even when you’re in the park​​​​​​​. We’ve definitely been in situations with our daughter where she will stim quite a lot and do different movements and you can see people trying to work it out​​​​​​​, and I wouldn’t mind if they came over and said, ‘What does that mean?’ I would quite happily explain that because knowledge is power, the more that we can help and the more that we can make a difference to everyone and make everyone feel included. That song was a chance for people to maybe ask some questions, which in our inbox has happened​​​​​​​, so that’s good.”