England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewis becomes patron for The Children's Hospital Charity

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the training session at St George's Park, Burton

The 24-year-old began his career at Sheffield United and has since established himself as a regular for Everton and England

The charity supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Calvert-Lewin said the new role allows him to say thank you for the care he has previously received at the hospital.

He said: “I am honoured to be asked to be a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity. It is a place that is close to my heart being from Sheffield and I am in awe of the work undertaken by all of the staff and the care given to all of their young patients, especially during these difficult times.

“I will be doing my utmost to help the Charity in any way possible and give the patients, parents and staff at Sheffield Children’s as much support as I possibly can.”

As part of the role, the striker - who is expected to be on the bench for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia - will support the fundraising efforts to transform the facilities at Sheffield Children's Hospital through its Building a Better Future appeal.

Building work has now started on its latest strand, the new £2.75m cancer and leukaemia ward and The Children’s Hospital Charity have until November to fully fund the project.

Robert Gurruchaga, philanthropy officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We are delighted that Dominic, one of the nation’s brightest sports stars and an inspiration to us all, will be joining as a patron.

“It is no surprise given the world class staff and expertise at Sheffield Children’s Hospital that Dominic has since reached the top of his profession.

“His example will serve as encouragement to all our patients and we look forward to working with Dominic in the weeks and months to come to change even more lives through our fundraising efforts.”