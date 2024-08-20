The Care Quality Commission have assessed hospitals and treatment centres across Yorkshire.

3 hospitals have received an outstanding rating, with 19 hospitals being rated Good.

Outstanding is the top rating a hospital can achieve, it means that the service is performing exceptionally well.

Good means that the service is performing well and meeting expectations.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) have released its ratings for Yorkshire hospital and treatment centres, with 22 scoring either Outstanding or Good rankings.

The regulation body is in charge of inspecting all health and social care services in England. This includes health facilities such as hospitals, dentists, ambulances, and care homes, helping provide patients with the information they need so they can make choices about their care.

Inspectors judge each health and social care service based on the five CQC standards which are: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, with four ratings available - Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These ratings must be displayed by law where patients can easily see them, such as in the main entrance of a hospital or a GP waiting room.

A total of 42 hospitals and treatment centres across Yorkshire are on the CQC list. Whilst 16 did not receive a rating, 22 have scored highly. Here is every hospital in Yorkshire rated good or outstanding by inspectors.

1 . Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the five categories - caring, responsive, effective and well-lead. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in five out of the six categories - safe, caring, responsive, well-lead and use of resources. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the six categories - effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Clifton Park Hospital Ramsay Clifton Park Hospital Ramsay has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good all five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. They were also ranked good for specific specialist services including - diagnostic and screening services, outpatients and surgery. | Google Maps Photo Sales