Ex-miner celebrates getting new teeth after living on diet of soup and painkillers

A former miner who was forced to eat a diet of painkillers and soup as he couldn't afford £5,400 for private dental treatment has finally got a new set of teeth.

David Creamer, 63, was left in "agony" while he waited for NHS treatment to fix a set of four crowns that snapped off his top jaw. Despite visiting emergency dental clinics, his GP and contacting numerous surgeries, he could only find a private practice who would do the treatment for £5,400.

He's finally had his teeth extracted and a set of dentures fitted - which has made him feel like a "brand new man."

David said: "I thought that it wasn't me - I said 'that's not David Creamer'. I actually look human. My partner thinks I look like an absolute brand new man - I look 20 years younger."

David Creamer of Rotherham has new teeth after spending years in pain only able to eat soft foods such as soup.

David, who worked for 17 years at Silverwood Colliery, near Ravenfield, said his set of crowns had snapped off his top jaw in Blackpool, Lancs., last year.

He had just tucked into a sandwich while on holiday in the seaside destination when he felt a sharp pain in his gums as the four enamel tooth coverings came away.

David, of Rotherham, now plans to return to the seaside resort - and visit some local cafes and pubs.

He said: "I'm going to visit a few cafes and a few Wetherspoons when I'm there. Then I'll be able to have some proper meals."

Former miner David Creamer, from Rotherham, is eating solids again for the first time in years after finally getting a new set of teeth.

David hopes to have more treatment, where the rest of his teeth are removed, and then have a new set of dentures which will last a lot longer.

He's now being able to eat "proper food" like chips, sausages and bacon, but still hasn't managed to have pork chops.

David said: "I've still not been able to have a pork chop or a great, big steak with my dentures in. I'm starting to eat proper food. I'm having proper chips, sausages and bacon, which I just couldn't eat before.

