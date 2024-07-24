After setting a Guinness World Record last year as the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with an ileostomy, radio presenter Adele Roberts is now set to take on an even bigger running challenge – tackling all of the ‘big six’ marathons across the globe.

The DJ and TV personality was left with a stoma – where surgeons create an opening in the abdomen so the body’s waste can be collected into a bag – following treatment for bowel cancer. Roberts – who studied pharmacology at the University of Leeds, where she joined Leeds Student Radio presenting a weekly mix show, and rose to fame when she appeared in the third series of Big Brother in 2002 - now hopes to set another record with the Abbott Six Star challenge.

“Around the world, there’s six major marathons and it’s a very special medal if you managed to complete them all – and so I’m going to try and run all six major marathons within eight months,” says Roberts, 45, who finished third on ITV’s Dancing on Ice in March.

Adele Roberts with partner Kate Holderness at the 2024 Women's Football Awards in May. Picture: Alamy/PA.

“I’ll start in Berlin in September and finish in London next year in April [the other four marathons in the challenge are Chicago, New York, Tokyo and Boston]. And if I do that, I think I’ll be the first woman with a stoma to ever do that. So I’ll try and set a record again, along with raising lots of money for charity.”

Roberts, who was diagnosed with cancer in late 2021 and given the all-clear in 2022 following treatment, raised over £10,000 last year for The Attitude Magazine Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ causes. Her record-breaking run also shone a spotlight on bowel cancer in younger age groups and helped break down stigma around living with a stoma.

“Sadly, a lot of people struggle with stomas. They don’t know what their bodies are capable of, and sometimes there’s a lot of shame associated with [having them],” says Roberts, who is a judge on this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards which celebrate remarkable fundraisers. “I wanted to reclaim stomas, show how amazing they are, show that you can be active.”

This is still a big motivation for the Merseyside-born broadcaster, who lives with her long-term partner Kate Holderness, who has previously appeared in Yorkshire soap Emmerdale, and once again aims to raise funds for The Attitude Magazine Foundation as well as Cancer Research UK.

Thinking of the challenge ahead, she says: “You know when you’re like, is this really happening, am I doing it?! It’s scary, it’s daunting, because I am 45, I am still recovering from cancer, I do have a stoma, it’s not going to be easy. But I just know what it did for me running the London Marathon, and how much it helped me spiritually and helped me keep going.

“Also, sadly at the start of this year I lost my mum,” Roberts adds. “And I think it’ll be the perfect tribute to her, just to keep me focused and looking forward, and hopefully she’ll be with me.”