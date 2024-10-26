A Yorkshire community is fundraising for a couple who discovered they were expecting twins in the New Year as one of them battles stage four cancer.

Henry Erskine, from Crofton, in Wakefield, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2021.

He and his wife Lucy, who is a teacher, are pregnant with twins due in March next year.

The soft tissue cancer, called leiomyosarcoma, caused a 15cm tumour in his left lung. The Northern Power Grid worker had 30 sessions of radiotherapy and had to have his lung removed.

He was monitored with yearly CT scans and in July last year a scan showed the cancer had spread to five locations.

After two different chemotherapy treatments which led to Henry’s tumours spreading, a third type kept the cancer stable for the first three months. He is now waiting for a scan to show any updates.

Friend Nicola Murphy, who set up the fundraiser alongside long-time friend of Henry’s Jake Parker, said: “Henry is the strongest willed and most disciplined guy I know in fighting this. He has been involved in the whole process of fundraising and was using his savings for treatment before this.

“He is a very proud man and doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him. Lots of people didn’t even know he was ill before we launched this fundraiser.

“He is running out of treatment with the NHS and has started looking at other options. We are hoping to raise £100,000 for Henry to access alternative therapies. So far we have raised £42,063 from 558 donations thanks to the generosity of friends and family.

“This should be a joyous time for the family as they prepare for the arrival of their first children.

“But with Henry too unwell to work and Lucy soon to go on maternity leave, financially it’s going to be a struggle for them. I want to do my bit to help them out by fundraising for his treatment.”

The organisers are hosting a raffle at Walton Sports and Social Club on December 14 from 7pm to raise money for Henry’s fundraiser.

Nicola said: “Our goal is to raise as much money as we can for Henry so he can get the treatment he needs.

“Everyone is welcome and we have some great prizes including two return tickets to Paris on the Eurostar, a voucher for the Alchemist and a family photography studio session.

“We are still looking for band to play on the night and would appreciate any prizes donated from local businesses.

