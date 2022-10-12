Family of disabled university student found dead in halls desperate for answers

Sheffield Hallam student Oskar Carrick took his own life at his halls of residence in Bramall Court, in June last year.

Sheffield Hallam student Oskar Carrick took his own life at his halls of residence in Bramall Court, in June last year.

Maxine Carrick and Gary Potts said their son was a “sensitive, quirky, outgoing, and inquisitive” young man but his mental health appears to have deteriorated rapidly over the last eight weeks of his life.

The university had been told that Oskar was disabled, as he had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash, and that his mother should be contacted if there were any concerns about his health or behaviour.

But the family claim the university failed to contact her after at least five incidents which caused concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The student was also taken to Northern General Hospital on April 24, after he attempted to take his own life, but was sent back to his halls after an assessment.

Oskar’s parents said they would have brought him home if they realised he was struggling and he would still be alive.

They have a number of questions about the care that was provided to him shortly before his death, and are now raising money for legal representation at his inquest on November 21.

In a statement, his parents said: “As we know through conversations with him days before, he did not want to die, he wanted to live, have a family and to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There needs to be a duty of care, especially when a student is classed as disabled and vulnerable.

“We thought our son was safe and that someone would be looking out for him and that they would have contacted his mum should he have had any issues, both academically and socially. They would have contacted us quickly enough had he not paid his rent.

“A brain injury is devastating at any time, but Oskar appears to have had ongoing problems especially if he drank heavily, he would take risks and make bad choices, all of which he would be deeply remorseful about the following day.

“Behavioural changes for anyone with a brain injury should be a red flag, and again we should have been alerted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Had any of us in the family been informed about any of the incidents regarding Oskar we would have brought him home to receive help and we believe he would still be alive.”

The university said it has provided the coroner with all of the relevant information and it would be inappropriate to comment on the case before the inquest.

A spokeswoman added: “The university community was saddened by the loss of Oskar, and we would like to again offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“We take supporting our students’ mental health and wellbeing extremely seriously. In recent years we have significantly increased resources to provide access to a wide range of support services, whilst every student has access to dedicated advisors.

Advertisement Hide Ad