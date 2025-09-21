Family of girl, 5, who died on transplant list urge others to donate organs

Thalia-Beau, five, from Scarborough, who sadly died before a donor could be found - Thalia was diagnosed with the heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy, when she was 4.

The family of a five-year-old girl who died while on the organ transplant list have urged others to come forward to save more lives.

Thalia-Beau Wright, from Scarborough, had restrictive cardiomyopathy, diagnosed when she was four.

She was placed on the heart and lung transplant list in June 2020, but sadly died just two months later.

Her grandmother has urged for more people to add themselves to the national register as it emerged more than 600 people in the North East and Yorkshire have died over the past decade while waiting for an organ.

Some 4,900 people in the UK died over the past decade while actively waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and a further 7,700 were removed from the active list after being deemed too sick to receive one, with many dying soon after

The figures, released to highlight Organ Donation Week which begins today, reveal the waiting list is the highest it's ever been with more than 8,000 people currently in need of an organ transplant – including 591 patients in the Yorkshire region.

Christine Johnson, Thalia’s grandmother, said: “Thalia was the most beautiful little soul, sassy, funny and feisty. She was so kind, caring and her beaming smile lit up the room. She was the light of our lives, our whole world.

“We always had hope, we never once thought Thalia wouldn’t get her transplant. I refused to believe it; I couldn’t imagine a world without her in it. I had to believe she would get her call, and I did with all my heart.

“She struggled more and more and there was little that could be done to keep her stable whilst waiting. Every day I would think is this the day, please let this be the day the call comes to save her life.

“There are so many beautiful little lives like Thalia’s, lives of all ages, that can be saved. You can give somebody the hope that they are just desperate for.

“You can help change their situation and change your family’s. If nothing more can be done for you, you can give the gift of life to somebody else – it keeps you alive and leaves the most positive legacy.”

The figures come as a leader in organ donation warned that families overruling loved ones’ decisions to donate organs are costing lives.

Last year, 173 UK families overruled their relative’s registered or expressed decision to donate. In a further 520 cases, families did not support donation where the law presumes consent – meaning their loved one had not registered to opt out but also hadn’t expressed any decision

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “It’s really concerning to see the numbers of people waiting for a transplant slowly rising and people are dying needlessly every day because of the shortage of organs for transplant. We really need people who want to be a donor after they die to make it clear to their families and encourage them to support that decision.

“Last year, 90 per cent of families honoured their loved one's decision to become a donor when they had recorded their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, which made those conversations with families so much easier.

"People are far more likely to support donation when they know it’s what their relative wanted.

“I would urge everyone in the North East and Yorkshire who supports organ donation to register their decision and make it clear that it’s what you want should the worst happen.

"It only takes two minutes to register but it could save the lives of people who so desperately need a transplant. Please sign up. It’s the best thing you’ll do today.”