Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose O’Leary-Hall loved stories – she was raised in a family in which it is a way of life.

“We tried to make sure that Will, Rose's brother, and Rose always had the joy and escape and fun of being able to get into a story, and then to do that with somebody that you love is really special, because it's a shared experience,” says her mother Sue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster was born with a terminal heart defect called Interrupted Aortic Arch – an ultra-rare condition that affects only one in 50,000 babies. In August last year she had open heart surgery for the third time and although it initially appeared successful, medics realised Rose’s heart had no electrical impulses and she had to be fitted with a pacemaker. Shortly afterwards, Rose contracted an infection and died, aged four.

The O'Leary-Hall family (from left to right) Will, Sue, Rose and Katie.

Sue, 47, who survives Rose with wife Katie, 40, and their nine-year-old son Will, says: “When we got to the last weekend of Rose's life, she was on every life support machine under the sun, and she was on kidney dialysis, and God only knows what. We realised that it was not looking as though it was going to end well. So we invited everybody that we could to come and see her, to try and give her that last boost to keep fighting and keep fighting back, and lots of those people read stories with her. But we've got friends and family who are right across the country, and it wasn't possible for everybody to actually get there that day, so we invited our friends and family to record a story that they knew that she would enjoy on WhatsApp message and on their phones and things, and send it to us so she could hear people's voices. Everybody that loved us shared stories for her and with her.”

Rose died on September 4 last year – the day before she was due to start at Pool-in-Wharfedale Primary School. If pupils at the school find a little red rose sticker inside the front cover of a book, they will know it comes from Rose’s Library, a selection set up after in her honour.

Now, fundraising is under way to have an electronic Rose’s Library set up for the children in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Leeds General Infirmary – a place where the youngster found comfort in stories during treatment (favourites included Tabby McTat and The Snail and the Whale, by Julia Donaldson). The Leeds-based Children’s Heart Surgery Fund has agreed to donate tablets for children to have individual access to Rose’s Library during their time on the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue says her daughter was “a teeny, tiny powerhouse. When I’d think of children with disabilities before I knew Rose, I think I had a sense of a life-limiting condition. You imagine a particular picture in your mind of what that child might look like and how they might behave, and the levels of energy that they have, and all of those kind of things. And Rose just had not read that memo. She lived at 100 miles an hour. She was absolutely cheeky as the day is long, full of mischief, a big character. She was everything on stilts. And by that, I mean, she loved massively. She was pestiferous to the nth degree as well. She was full of life and love and cheekiness and mischief, all in a great, big bundle of adorableness. Big shock of blonde curly hair. Just a twinkly mischief maker, really. And she loved singing and dancing and horse riding and baking and huggles - which is a Rose word for a cross between a hug and a cuddle. She was terrific.”

Rose and Sue O'Leary-Hall in Whitby.

Rose was carried by Katie after they used their savings to fund a single round of IVF – they weren’t eligible for NHS treatment as they already had Will, who was carried by Sue.

But when English teacher Katie had her 20-week scan, doctors worried that they couldn’t make out a portion of the baby’s heart.

Rose needed a biventricular repair to fully tackle the damage to her heart caused by her condition, but as a newborn baby she was too small – and her heart too fragile – for such an invasive operation. Instead, Rose underwent an alternative procedure just three days after she was born and had to fight for her life. She began to recover after 12 days having essentially been in a medically induced coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10 months old, Rose underwent another operation and suffered a stroke 48 hours later, which resulted in paralysis down her left side and seizures. Sue and Katie worked with her constantly during lockdown to help her regain a full range of movement.

Rose bodyboarding in Sandsend last summer.

Last August, Rose was finally deemed strong enough for the operation she needed.

Four days after the pacemaker was fitted, Rose’s heart began to bleed, and though surgeons fought to repair the damage, more holes kept opening. Rose’s kidneys failed and she was put on dialysis and life support. Although she was briefly able to open her eyes and respond to voices, a later CT scan showed Rose was effectively brain dead, with the painfully difficult decision made to switch off the machines.

“The dream was that it was going to be the magic bullet, really,” says Sue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The alternative was that eventually we would lose her and she would not have the chance of having a decent life, good quality of life, and a long life, because by the time we got to last August, she could walk a few steps, but then she was breathless.”

Rose O'Leary-Hall at her fourth birthday party.

After Rose died, her family was able to spend a week with her at Martin House Hospice.

Sue says: “It was a really beautiful, peaceful break after the absolute horror show that had been the last week of her life, because we were able to spend that time with her, and she had a lovely bedroom there with no tubes and machines or any of that stuff, it was a really gorgeous setting, and we were able to sit and read to her and be with her.”

Last month Sue, who works for the Strategic Projects Team in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Leeds, took part in Leeds 10k alongside Jane Morgan, Susannah Calder and Collette Thomas to raise money for the Rose’s Library at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family has a fundraising target of £5,000 – around half has been reached – and colleagues from the university chose CHSF and Rose’s Library as beneficiaries of the 2024 Staff Festival, which contributes to causes each year.

Sue says: “When you’re going through something really awful and really painful and really scary and difficult, the people around you can either make that experience even worse, or they can create a little bit of love and care around you that just makes it a tiny bit better. I think what Katie and I have both found about being here (in Leeds) is that we’ve been really held and looked after and cared for by the staff at the hospital, my colleagues at the university and yesterday on that run.”