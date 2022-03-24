Family of teenager who died after having AstraZeneca jab pay tribute to 'cheeky' daughter

Kasey Turner, 18, of Wentworth Road, Barnsley, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Barnsley Hospital at 6.14am on February 23, 2021 with an acute onset headache with a low platelet count and died at the hospital on February 27.

Kasey received her vaccination on February 13, 2021 as part of the Covid-19 immunisation programme for patient-facing operational staff at Spring Hill Vaccination Clinic in Wakefield, when the vaccine at the time was suitable for all adults over the age of 18.

At an inquest held at Sheffield Coroner's Court on Wednesday, March 23, the family said Kasey, would have still gone for the vaccine if she knew the blood clotting risk associated with the vaccine.

Kasey Turner

They said Kasey, who attended Teesside University in Middlesbrough, undertook practice placement shifts as a student paramedic since November 2020, one at Hartlepool Hospital and subsequently with Yorkshire Ambulance Service in December 2020.

Her mum, Donna Turner, said in a statement read out by Assistant Coroner Tanyka Rawden, that she wished Kasey had waited for the vaccine rollout for her age group.

In a moving tribute by her mum as read out by Ms Rawden, she described Kasey as 'cheeky, loud, and bubbly' ever since she was little.

She said: "She would never shut up, constantly talking about any random rubbish just so she could talk. She was the biggest drama queen you could ever meet.

"Despite turning 18 during lockdown, she still managed several nights out when the pubs reopened. She was the life and soul of the party, she would light up every room she walked into.

"She absolutely sounds like one of a kind and there will never be anyone else like her. Losing Kasey so suddenly when she was healthy and just starting out on the pathway to her chosen career has absolutely broken me.

"I never thought I would have to say goodbye to my 18-year-old daughter in such sudden circumstances.

"She would be one of the very few unlucky people to have a reaction to a vaccine that was supposed to keep her and others safe. Our lives have changed forever."

She said: "I understand the need of vaccines to protect oneself and others but looking back at hindsight, I wish the AstraZeneca vaccine was not offered to Kasey and that she had waited until it was rolled out to 18-year-olds nationwide.

"This would have meant that the awareness of the risk of blood clots associated with the vaccine would have been known and Kasey would not have had this particular vaccine due to the increased risk and it being withdrawn for people under 30.

"I understand the need for all frontline workers but she was not on placement at the time as she was only on placement at certain periods. She was not dealing with patients and the risk to her was not great.

"If feel that if Kasey knew at the stage about the potential blood clotting risks, if was given the odds, she would have still gone ahead with the vaccine because the risk was so small."

Ms Rawden returned a narrative conclusion that Kasey had blood clots caused by the vaccine's use or vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia (VITT).

She also said that when Kasey had the first CT scan, the thrombosis was present on that scan to be seen but VIIT was not identified until March 19, when the concern on the risk was first raised.

She said: "When Kasey was in hospital, it wasn't a known condition, it wasn't known that people would react to the vaccine in this way."

Additionally, she said by June 2021, VITT 'had almost disappeared', thanks to the work of the expert panel and the change in the guidelines.

She added: "I can see that the changes that have been implemented since VITT was identified as such that if someone were to present today as Kasey did, appropriate investigations would be undertaken and appropriate treatment would be administered."

Ms Rawden then offered her condolences to Kasey's mum, Donna, stepdad Rob and twin sister, Morgan who were present.

She said: "There are no words that are adequate to explain the loss of this incredible young lady who I'm sure would have served her community for many years as a paramedic."