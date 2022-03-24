The venue will reopen with some new attractions and a host of renovations made to the popular Corner Cafe.

A large sculpture representing a horse is set to be unveiled on the day the attraction reopens, which will offer unique photo opportunities next to the famous ‘I survived The Forbidden Corner’ set of stocks nearby.

The Forbidden Corner. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

New attractions to the venue including the installation of unusual stone carved sculptures positioned all around the park for visitors to find.

A selection of snacks will be available for guests to buy such as hot drinks, sandwiches, soft-serve ice cream and homemade doughnuts as part of a new location titled ‘The Potting Shed’. This area is expected to have ample outdoor seating for guests to enjoy the view whilst enjoying a snack.

The Corner Cafe will also have a major transformation with the addition of new artwork and paint as well as a new menu and a bright open dining area.

As a way to celebrate the reopening, a new app will be installed, which will challenge visitors to a variety of puzzles along their journey through the park gardens.

The team at The Forbidden Corner are well known for their popular events throughout the years and this year is no exception with several events planned including a huge Halloween-themed extravaganza, along with summer BBQs and Christmas markets.

Regardless of the recent storms, the gardens are looking better than ever with the team working constantly clearing out brash and leaves from the area and maintaining the attractions in preparation to welcome guests back on Friday, April 1.

Operations manager for The Forbidden Corner, Darren Weatherill, said: “I am very excited to see how our customers respond to the new and exciting changes we have implemented since last season.

“We have made big changes to our cafe with a focus on reducing time spent queuing as well as creating a vibrant, fresh grab and go offering with our fantastic chef.

“In the attraction itself we have refurbished some areas that were starting to look a bit tired with either something brand new or a fresh take on the original concept which means even returning visitors will have the opportunity to discover something new.”

The Forbidden Corner was originally built as a private folly but as it grew in popularity, it was opened to the public in 1994.

The park celebrates everything weird and wonderful with an abundance of sculptures, hidden statues and water features.

Speaking about the park’s uniqueness, Mr Weatherill said: “If you have never visited or have not been for years, now is the time to do so.

“We have invested heavily into the attraction this year and have some very exciting plans in the works.”