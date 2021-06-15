Seven ideas for activities and trips out in Yorkshire to celebrate Father's Day

Forbidden Corner in the Yorkshire Dales

Axe throwing at Hazlewood Castle

For an adventure-packed Father’s Day, axe throwing at Hazlewood Castle, located in Tadcaster near York and Leeds, is certainly a unique experience for everyone. Guided by instructors and suitable for all abilities, including beginners, a day spent axe throwing is bound to be memorable and offer a chance to learn new skills.

Many dads would be thrilled at the idea of such a fun-packed day and axe throwing would definitely provide some incomparable memories for the family this Father’s Day.

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales National Park offers stunning views, endless walking routes, waterfalls and boasts several villages where you can stop for a break and explore the local eateries and shops.

Scattered with beautiful sights such as Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, Ribblehead Viaduct and Whitescar Cave, any dad would appreciate a relaxing Father’s Day admiring the natural wonders that the Yorkshire Dales provide.

The Forbidden Corner

Located in the Yorkshire Dales at Tupgill Park, the Forbidden Corner is four acres of unique gardens, scattered with sculptures, statues, a glass pyramid, water features and mysterious tunnels that both adults and children love to explore. Originally built to be a private garden, the marvels of the grounds proved to be so popular that it was opened to the public and can now be admired by all.

The Forbidden Corner will provide an unparalleled day out for families this Father’s Day that is guaranteed to be remembered by all. A great place to spark the children’s imaginations and entertain the adults.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is spread across 500 acres of historic landscape and hosts various exhibitions over its grounds, with both open-air collections and indoor galleries. The park offers everything needed for a great day out, including a restaurant and café on the grounds and a gift shop.

A perfect day out for a dad who appreciates art, or simply enjoys walking. The artworks displayed across the park will keep the children entertained whilst also providing interesting conversation topics for the adults and lots of opportunities for photography enthusiasts.

Skipton Castle

Skipton Castle is a fantastic example of an English medieval castle and boasts an interesting history dating back over 900 years. Visitors are welcome to view every part of the castle, including the banqueting hall, kitchen, bedchamber and even the dungeon.

Skipton Castle promises a memorable day out for history lovers, dungeon explorers and any dad that enjoys learning about local history. A tour around the castle and then a trip to the tearoom and gift shop would make an entertaining day trip for all this Father’s Day.

Kirklees Light Railway

Kirklees Light Railway, located in Clayton West, Huddersfield, offers a journey in an exquisite hand-painted wooden carriage on one of ‘Yorkshire’s Great Little Steam Trains’. Visitors can take a trip through the south Pennines from Clayton West to Shelley and admire the countryside views, as well as enjoy a ride on the miniature railway and play areas for the children to enjoy.

A perfect day for train-fanatic dads or an opportunity to enjoy beautiful country views, as well as providing plenty of entertainment for the children, Kirklees Light Railway offers a day out to suit everyone in the family and will definitely please the dads!

Kingswood Golf Centre

Whether you’re looking for a day out as a family or a more sophisticated afternoon, Kingswood Golf Centre, located on Thorne Road, Thorne, has something for both the adults and the children this Father’s Day. The golf centre has an 18-hole American-style golf course for those more serious about golfing and an adventure golf course, ‘Pirate Cove’ for family fun with the children.