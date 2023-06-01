All Sections
Family of young Yorkshire father diagnosed with cancer raise money to help with his baby son's living costs while he is unable to work

A fundraiser has been launched for a young Yorkshire father who faces rising childcare costs as he is unable to work while being treated for cancer.
By Grace Newton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
Taylor Gregory, 19, is living on just £100 a week sick pay from his job as a forklift truck driver, which has left him struggling to meet living expenses for his baby son River.

Mr Gregory, from Ecclesfield in Sheffield, was told by doctors that had he left it later to seek hospital treatment, a tumour in his neck would have obstructed his windpipe and he would likely have died.

The teenager originally thought he was suffering from migraines, but after struggling to breathe and collapsing, he was diagnosed with lymphona and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Taylor Gregory's son River is just over a year oldTaylor Gregory's son River is just over a year old
Mr Gregory even tried to work through the pain until his condition deteriorated. He now faces three months of treatment, and with recuperation time, nine months without working.

His girlfriend, Bunni Yates, 19, has moved from her home in Barnsley to help care for Mr Gregory, whose mother is also recovering from a serious back injury.

The family decided to launch the Gofundme appeal to help with the cost of buying food, nappies and clothes for one-year-old River while Mr Gregory is unable to earn a wage. Over £1,200 has already been raised.

To donate, click here.

Taylor is now undergoing chemotherapy and is unable to workTaylor is now undergoing chemotherapy and is unable to work
