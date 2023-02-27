Father who travelled to Turkey for life-saving transplant hits major setback

A father-of-five from York, who travelled to Turkey for a liver transplant after the NHS refused to operate, has hit a major setback.

Don Jackson said he waited seven months for a new liver in the UK, before he was told that surgeons would not operate because the cancerous tumours had become too large.

Doctors use the Milan Criteria, which states that a liver cancer patient should not receive a transplant if they have two or more tumours and one measures over 3cm in diameter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musician flew to the Turkish capital Istanbul for the life-saving operation earlier this month, after his friend, David Sollitt, managed to raise more than £40,000 on gofundme to help cover his medical bills.

Don Jackson waited seven months for a new liver in the UK, before he was told that surgeons would not operate because the cancerous tumours had become too large

Mr Jackson believed he would need around £80,000 in total to pay for the operation, as well as flights and accommodation.

But shortly after he arrived in Istanbul, the operation was postponed after scans revealed he had developed two cancerous tumours in his neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sollitt said doctors are now looking to begin a six-week programme of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, to treat those tumours, and use a series of injections to try and shrink the tumours in his liver.

If those courses of treatment are successful, Mr Jackson could undergo the transplant operation in Turkey or re-apply for a transplant in the UK.

Don Jackson has travelled to Turkey for a life-saving liver transplant operation

In a statement, Mr Sollitt said: “The bottom line is that the family need the funds in the appeal to proceed with these treatments urgently next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you will understand, considerable costs have already been accrued from the tests carried out so far, as well as flights and accommodation costs.

“Whilst we do not have exact costs at the moment, it is likely that by the time aftercare and medication are factored in, they will approach the original amount we hoped to raise for the transplant.

“Whilst we understand that this a sea change in circumstances, we hope that you will stick with us in this approach, as whilst the family, and more importantly the doctors, believe that Don can be saved, we must fight on.

“If anybody feels that they only wanted to donate towards a transplant that can happen right now, we would refund them as promised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We very much hope therefore that you will continue with your awe inspiring, incredible support.”

He added: “We genuinely did not know the level of love and compassion out there for Don, and this whole experience has been so humbling to all of us.