Folic acid will be added to non-wholemeal flour.

The extra ingredient will help to protect new born babies from serious brain and spine problems.

The move will prevent around 200 cases of neural tube defects every year and improve the health of pregnant women.

Measures will come into force at the end of 2026.

An essential ingredient will be added to bread in the UK in a bid to prevent birth defects.

New legislation will see folic acid added to non-wholemeal flour from the end of 2026, preventing around 200 cases of debilitating brain and spine defects in babies every year.

Folic acid deficiency is a leading cause of neural tube defects, which can cause a large number of serious and debilitating conditions to babies in the womb, including spina bifida.

Flour is already fortified with calcium, niacin, thiamine and iron to improve public health. The move to include folic acid will reduce neural tube defects by 20% in the UK and improve the health of pregnant women.

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “Shifting care from sickness to prevention is one of the leading ambitions in our 10 Year Health Plan, as we work to make our NHS fit for the future.” Adding: "These measures are a simple and effective intervention to improve health outcomes in babies, giving them the best start in life.”

Folic acid will be added to non-wholemeal flour. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

What is folic acid and why do you need it during pregnancy?

Folic acid is a a synthetic form of vitamin B9, also known as folate. The NHS recommends that women who are trying to get pregnant take a folic acid supplement for around 12 weeks before trying to have a baby and for at least 12 weeks after becoming pregnant.

It’s estimated that half of all pregnancies in the UK are unplanned, so the new introduction of folic acid in bread will help provide women with a higher baseline intake of folic acid, better protecting their babies in all scenarios.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “The fortification of flour is a simple and effective way to help to reduce cases of neural tube defects, although it is important that women who are pregnant or intending to become pregnant continue to take folic acid supplements before and during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.”

Is folic acid added to bread in the UK?

Folic acid will be added to non-wholemeal flour in the UK from October 1, 2026. The changes will apply to the whole of the UK, with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland introducing their own regulations in due course.

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner, said: “When it comes to public health, prevention will always be better, and cheaper, than a cure. Fortified flour has been providing our country with a public health boost for 80 years and this latest collaboration across government will help give the nation’s children a strong start in life.” Adding: “We are grateful to industry for their efforts to support a smooth transition, with manufacturers having a 24-month transition period to adjust their processes."