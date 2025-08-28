Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He completed a 250-mile run across all Scottish Premiership stadiums in memory of Dave, who died from a rare brain disease.

Archie, who also played for Bridlington Town and Ossett Albion, ran between all 12 Scottish Premiership stadiums in just one week to raise money for The Brain Charity.

Archie, 23, from Thirsk, set off from Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium and finished his run at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park.

Archie and his father

The challenge comes just months after Archie completed a gruelling 835-mile endurance run visiting all 20 English Premier League stadiums in 25 days, finishing with the London Marathon.

Together, these challenges form part of his mission to raise £100,000 for The Brain Charity, in memory of his father who died in December 2023 after living with Cushing’s disease caused by a pituitary brain tumour.

Archie, whose herculean efforts have led to him becoming The Brain Charity's Fundraising Ambassador, has already raised over £23,000.

“My dad, Dave, was a massive part of my life,” Archie said. “He was the kind of man who always went out of his way to make life better for the people around him, whether as a teacher, a councillor, or a dad.

Former York City footballer Archie Whitfield

"I wanted to do something in his memory that reflected his values – bringing people together through community and through football.

“Dad was also a huge football fan, especially Arsenal, so running between stadiums feels like the perfect tribute. He would probably think I'm a bit bonkers, but I know he’d be proud."

Archie, a chef and former youth footballer for York City, said he was particularly excited to take in some of Scotland's most iconic grounds along the way.

Speaking before the event he said: “Stadiums like Celtic Park and Ibrox are legendary, and I'’m really looking forward to visiting them.”

This latest challenge highlights Archie’s remarkable endurance and determination to turn grief into positive action. He invited supporters to join him for sections of the run and is encouraging football fans across the UK to donate and spread the word.

Of his father, he said: “He was a man of boundless personality, energy, quirks and mishaps. He made everyone he met feel like the most important person in the room and always had time for friends, family, pupils and strangers alike. As a teacher, he went above and beyond to improve the outcomes of his students. As a local Green councillor, his enthusiasm and commitment sparked a community-wide change.”

Amy Trego of the Brain Charity said: “Archie's challenges are an incredible tribute to his dad. Losing a loved one to a brain condition is devastating, and the money Archie is raising will allow us to support more families facing similar challenges."