Marc Burrows signed a professional contract with the club around 20 years ago after leaving school, and was on the clubs books as a defender.

But after leaving the game, the Sheffielder, now aged 47, swapped his football boots for tiles, and went into business as a self-employed tiler.

However he has recently been hit by a condition which has stopped him from doing his job – which started out as a painful back but which has become worse, to the point that he could no longer move his legs.

He was left in hospital and unable to work after developing the debilitating condition.

Concerned friends have now set up a crowdfunding page to try to help the dad-of-four while he is unable to work.

A crowdfunding page has been set up, with the aim of raising £2,000 to help him. Click here to donate.

One friend said: “I've known the man for over 30 years, played football against and most recently with and you couldn't meet a nicer bloke.

“Unfortunately right now he's in hospital with what started as a bad back and has progressed to not being able to move his legs .