'Get out and just do it' - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill on prioritising exercise this winter

“If you’re fit and healthy, and exercising, I think it has a massive positive effect on your energy levels at work, how productive you are and your focus,” says the former heptathlete-turned sports broadcaster and entrepreneur.

Research by Vitality has found that 69 per cent of women under the age of 50 say demanding work schedules impact their ability to exercise, and a third (36 per cent) across all ages report feeling guilty about taking time to exercise.

Sheffielder Ennis-Hill, who won Olympic gold and silver, and was three-time world champion, says for women in particular, prioritising exercise can be really hard.

Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, ambassador for Vitality, promoting the Walk Out to Work Out campaign, encouraging women to carve out time to exercise. Photo:Jas Lehal/PA Media Assignments/PA

“It’s the juggle. So many women are trying to do so many things at the same time. I think a lot falls on women at home.”

Reframe exercise as essential, she suggests, as “it’s looking after yourself”.

Feeling guilty for taking an hour out of the day to exercise is very common, especially amongst women, she adds.

“Whether it’s ‘I should be doing something with the kids’ or, ‘I should be working’, ‘I should be doing all these other things’ – you see it as a treat.

"I think you have to reframe the way you look at it – it gives you so much. It energises you, it refocuses you. I think a lot of women look at it as a guilty pleasure.”

The mum-of-two also suggests doing short bursts. “I personally find that doing small windows of exercise, 10 or 15 minutes, half an hour max, you can push yourself quite hard.

"You can get a sweat on, it makes a big difference to how you feel,” she says.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to not procrastinate too much – just grab your trainers, get out and just do it.”

The former athlete, who retired in 2016, says she wears workout clothes a lot at home – “much to my husband’s annoyance,” she laughs.

“Because you never know! It makes a big difference just being ready to go.”

Her other top tips include starting small with realistic goals and then building up gradually, giving yourself a prep talk and listening to your body.

“Be kind to yourself too,” says 39-year-old Ennis Hill. “You might not feel like a hard yoga session on that particular day, that’s fine.

"Listen to your body, adapt what you’re going to do, something that’s more appropriate to how you’re feeling."

Plus, “understand that your motivation is going to change” over different weeks, months of year, and even times of the month, she says.

But “even if I’m feeling really tired and not like doing a session, I know that after I’ll feel a million times better,” she adds.