An estimated 10 million people in the UK have hay fever.

Cases of Covid have increased by 20% according to latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency.

This is how to tell the difference between the symptoms of the cold, hay fever, and Covid.

The end of summer is finally on the horizon, with children preparing to go back to school in September. But despite the good weather we’ve enjoyed, that doesn’t mean that cases of Covid or the cold have taken a holiday.

The UK has basked in a warm summer this year with four heatwaves recorded by the Met Office so far. Unfortunately, the hot weather hasn’t been good news for the estimated 10 million people in the UK with hay fever, as the muggy climate can make symptoms worse.

Cases of Covid are also on the rise, with the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reporting an increase of 20.6% in the week up to August 13. These are the symptoms of hay fever, the cold, and Covid are similar and how you can tell the difference.

How to tell the difference between summer colds, hay fever and Covid

Symptoms of Covid

Similar to hay fever and the cold, early symptoms of Covid can include a runny or blocked nose or a sore throat. Other symptoms can include a fever, loss or change to your taste or smell, as well as headache, nausea, and fatigue.

If you suspect you may have Covid, you can take a lateral flow test to rule this out. Tests are available to purchase at your local pharmacy, supermarket, or online. If you meet certain criteria, you may also qualify for free Covid tests.

Symptoms of hay fever

Unlike the cold or Covid, symptoms of hay fever can last for weeks or even months. They can include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy, red, or watery eyes, throat, mouth, nose, and ears, a headache, or feeling tired.

Hay fever symptoms are usually worse between late March to September, when pollen count is at its highest.

Symptoms of summer colds

Colds are often associated with winter, but you can still catch one during the summer months. Symptoms often come on gradually over two to three days. Common cold symptoms, according to the NHS, include:

a blocked or runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat

a hoarse voice

a cough

feeling tired and unwell

You will generally feel better within one to two weeks; however, symptoms can last longer in young children.

Colds are easily spread to other people; you are infectious until all your cold symptoms are gone, with the virus being spread through coughs and sneezes.

It can live on hands and surfaces for up to 24 hours. To avoid spreading the cold and protect yourself from catching it, wash your hands often with warm water and soap, use tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze, and bin used tissues as quickly as possible.

You can find out more information on the common cold and how to ease symptoms at NHS.UK.