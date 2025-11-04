Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing her husband Brian in March this year, Ann was numb. “I didn’t really think about anything,” she says. “But I didn’t want to put my feelings onto my family. We’re very close so I’ve got a good support network but I felt very strongly that they were also grieving and I didn’t want them to be grieving and worrying about me at the same time.”

Within a couple of months, Ann began searching for somewhere to go, a support group, with others going through grief, others who understood. There was a lack of informal peer support, she says, particularly in the evenings, the worst time for her. “So I thought well I’m either going to sit here and mope about and think why is there nothing? Or I’m going to do something about it.”

At first, Ann, who lives in Harrogate, set up an online group – but she never intended it would remain that way. She’d found comfort in social media support groups, but what she really wanted was to meet and chat face-to-face with someone else who was grieving.

Ann Lambert, who has set up a grief support group in Harrogate.

Now, Harrogate District Grief and Beyond is up and running with two weekly meets. Ann describes it as a caring, informal and peer-led bereavement support group, offering a safe space to share, heal and find strength in community.

The aim, she says, is to navigate grief together, beyond loss and towards hope. “It’s okay to sit there and talk about nothing, it’s okay to do nothing but talk about the person you’ve lost and it’s okay to completely avoid talking about the person you’ve lost because you will gain more from coming and being around other people that understand how you’re feeling than being isolated at home by yourself.”

The group runs each Monday at Oatlands Community Centre in Harrogate and every Wednesday at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub in Starbeck, both venues which have been given free of charge for Ann to use.

There’s tea and coffee, a range of cafe-like tables for people to sit at, and grief-related books to read. Ann, 58, is also creating a memory table and anyone is welcome to bring a photograph of their loved one to include. “One of the hard things I find is that as time goes on, people start to stop talking about the person that has died and that’s quite a struggle,” she says.

Harrogate District Grief and Beyond is a peer-support group for those who are bereaved.

Her husband, Brian, who died at 80, had struggled with a succession of health issues in recent years, including cancer. Before that, he had enjoyed a sociable life, with a career in the army for 25 years, before work as a civil servant.

In his retirement, he found joy in furniture restoration and upholstery. “He was a very sociable man and we’d always had a very social life really,” Ann says. “He was the centre of attention and a really likeable person, well thought of and well liked.”

Focusing on setting up the support group has given Ann a renewed sense of purpose after his death. “My husband had been poorly for seven years…and for that time, my purpose had been to make sure he was okay - looking after him, hospital appointments, navigating health issues,” she says.

"Then, he’s no longer here and my purpose was gone. I felt really lonely and really at a loss of what to do. I’m a people person and a natural fixer and all of a sudden I had nothing to fix. I needed somewhere to go where I could just be and have people who understand how I’m feeling.

“At one group the other evening, I was able to sit and talk about Christmas and how worked up that’s making me at the moment, worrying about how I’m going to feel. Whilst I was talking and sharing memories, I shed a few tears and it was lovely to have someone sat at the table, also drinking a cup of tea, who could touch my arm and say we understand…

"It’s not a sad event, we’re not sat around tables sobbing our hearts out but if you do get upset talking, that’s fine. We talk about all kinds of things - but the people we have lost are very much part of those conversations.”

No two grief journeys are the same, Ann acknowledges, though feelings of emptiness, loneliness and sadness are similar for all, whether after the death of a spouse, child, parent or friend. “Each of us have different reasons for finding ourselves here,” she says, “but we are united in the grieving process.”