Grieving sister urges for better hospital care for people with learning disabilities after her brother, 40, died

The sister of a man with severe learning disabilities, who died after being found next to his deceased carer father, has spoken of her anger at NHS failings.

David Lodge, 40, who was from Hull, lived with and was cared for by his father Peter for decades. He had autism and dyspraxia and was unable to talk, but was physically fit and well.

But in 2022, he was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary after his sister, Keri, found him barely alive lying next to their father.

A post-mortem revealed Peter Lodge had died some days before, aged 74.

David wasn’t taken to intensive care despite presenting as in critical condition. He later had a cardiac arrest, and he died the next day in hospital.

His cause of death was recorded as pneumonia and dehydration.

But Keri Lodge, a consultant psychiatrist, believes his condition wasn’t treated with enough urgency due to his disability.

It comes as a long delayed NHS report found that the proportion of avoidable deaths among adults with a learning disability has fallen but is still almost double that of the general population.

Some 733 (38.8 per cent) of the 1,887 deaths of adults with a learning disability and a known cause of death reviewed in 2023 as part of the Learning from lives and deaths report (LeDeR) were classed as avoidable.

Dr Lodge said: “David was the first person I thought about every morning, the last person I thought about before I went to sleep, because he was just central to family life.

“What really struck me when I went into hospital with him was the lack of urgency. I was really quite frantic, thinking my brother hasn't eaten or drunk for a number of days.

“I was thinking we need to be getting some bloods quickly, getting some fluids up and running, he hasn't drunk for days.

“There was very much this attitude of, well, we don't want to upset him.

“And I was thinking, he's too weak to be very upset or distressed. We just need to treat him.

“And I think it was that they were blindsided by the fact he had a learning disability when actually he was just a 40-year-old man who was really physically unwell.”

“No pain relief was given. You know, something as basic as that just made me feel like you're not treating him as a person. You're treating him more as a problem.”

“I think people just stop seeing the person. They just see the disability.”

Jon Sparkes OBE, Chief Executive of learning disability charity Mencap said: “These stark new figures show people with a learning disability are dying a shocking 19.5 years younger than the general population and are three times more likely to die from a condition which could have been treated.

“People with a learning disability and their families deserve better. In this day and age, no one should die early because they don’t get the right treatment.

“What would you give for an extra year of life with your loved ones? And why would this be any different if you have a learning disability?”